Sheffield United Football Club objects to BT kiosk on Bramall Lane as fans safety would be at risk

BT wanted to install a Street Hub, with two digital display screens and 5G, on the pavement outside the Copthorne Hotel at Bramall Lane.

The hub would have replaced the previous InLink system which offers free public WiFi, free UK calls, USB charging and other digital services.

But planning officers refused the hub after hearing from safety officials at both the football club and the council that it could block turnstiles.

Safety officers said a BT Street Hub, similar to this one, would block the turnstiles at Sheffield United Football Club on Bramall Lane (image BT)

Sheffield United’s ground safety officer said: “This kiosk is outside the main entry and exit points to the stadium, which has the highest density of fans on a match day.

“It could be of detriment to SUFC as we may have to reduce our fan numbers to allow for an eight minute evacuation time.

“This application will adversely affect the safety of public and it has implications for our Counter Terrorism Advisor, and the stadiums security score.”

A council highway officer also objected, saying: “The proposal to install a kiosk in this location will reduce the width of the footway close to the access/egress points of the stadium.

“At busy times such as post and pre match, the more uninterrupted and clear footpath space we have allows for a safe access and egress of the stadium. The siting of the kiosk so close to the turnstiles may also be an issue for the visually impaired.”

And the council’s sports grounds and events lead officer was also unhappy.

“As part of my duties, I am required to monitor and assess the safety of spectators both within Sheffield United’s stadium and also immediately outside it.

“The area is close to turnstiles and main exits at the stadium and sees the highest density crowds gathering both pre and post match, which are the most risky times in any mass gathering.

“The council has issued a general safety certificate to the stadium and I consider that this proposal has the potential to adversely affect the safety of the public at large.”