Sheffield Council’s chief executive said she cannot yet say whether anyone will face disciplinary action following an inquiry that exposed the authority’s dishonest and damaging behaviour during the tree felling fiasco.

Sir Mark Lowcock’s long-awaited report sought “truth and reconciliation” following the infamous Streets Ahead programme that aimed to fell 17,500 street trees as part of a £2.2 billion contract between the council and Amey.

Findings showed the council overstretched its authority in taking drastic action against campaigners, had serious and sustained failures in leadership and misled the public, courts and an independent panel it set up to deal with the dispute.

Kate Josephs said the report was a “hard read” and those affected by the council’s actions would get a personal and thoughtful apology.

“There is a lot in there but I think the very clear response is that it makes absolutely crystal clear there were some very serious errors of judgement,” she said. “Certainly from my point of view we are absolutely clear that we are apologising unreservedly and we are committed to implementing [the inquiry’s] recommendations.”

When asked if the council would take any disciplinary action, she said: “This is a changing organisation and the report covers a very long period of time in the council’s history, going back to 2007/8.

“At this moment in time I can’t answer that question, but I think it’s important to make the point that we are an organisation that is changing, that is very different and that is acknowledged in Sir Mark’s report.”

She said there was an almost entirely new senior team in the organisation and a lot of experienced officers from places across the country were brought into the authority as those involved left.

Ms Josephs added: “We are building a culture of robust conversation, of productive disagreement and debate and making sure as officers we are absolutely clear our role is to deliver the strategy of the elected administration but also to ensure evidence and objective, impartial advice is always at the hands of elected members so they can make the best possible decisions.”

Some were upset no disiciplinary action or resignations were announced, saying as a minimum, those involved who were still at the authority should leave so the city could move on.

James Mitchinson, editor of the Yorkshire Post which held the council to account, said: “It is not on that those responsible for bringing Sheffield into international disrepute are allowed to remain in post, professing to have the city’s best interests at heart.

“We don’t believe you. We don’t trust you. We don’t need you. We don’t want you.”

Sheffield Liberal Democrats, who were in charge of the council when the tree felling programme was being drawn up, also called for Labour councillors Terry Fox, council leader, and Bryan Lodge, co-chair of the finance committee, to resign.

Coun Fox was responsible for the programme in 2015/16 before Coun Lodge took over between 2016 and 2018 – during the height of the controversy.

