Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a man climbed onto the roof of Sheffield Town Hall and pulled down an Israeli flag.

A crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered outside the front of the building yesterday evening, after the Israeli flag had been flown following the death of Israelis in an attack by Hamas earlier this week.

Israel has since launched attacks on the Gaza strip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video which has gone viral online, shared by Sheffield Tribune, shows a man inching his way across the ridge at the top of the roof of the Town Hall, before lowering the Israeli flag. It then shows him removing the flag, and throwing it down to the street below.

South Yorkshire Police officers were deplpyed to the scene, and have issued a statement.

It said officers attended reports of public order at the Town Hall on Sheaf Street in Sheffield on Tuesday evening at around 6.20pm.

The force added: "It is believed that two men climbed onto the roof of the building and removed the flag that was being flown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During officers’ attendance and their attempts to disperse the crowds, minor disorder led to the two suspects fleeing the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 501 of 10 October 2023."

Sheffield Council has now issued a statement calling for peace..

A joint statement has been issued by Coun Tom Hunt, Leader of the Council; Coun Shaffaq Mohamed, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group; and Coun Douglas Johnson, Leader of the Green Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: "Sheffield is a global city – a City of Sanctuary – made up of many communities and faiths. We condemn all acts of terror, the escalating violence and appalling attacks on civilians in Israel. Terrorism can never be justified. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine."