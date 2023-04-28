Sheffield to get huge Salvation Army charity shop selling donated furniture, clothes and toys

The Salvation Army is planning to set up a big new charity shop in a popular retail park which will be the only one of its kind in the city.

The 150-year-old Christian church and charity fights injustice around the world and is funded partly through its shops.

Currently, the nearest large Salvation Army shop is in Chesterfield, about 15 kilometres away.

The charity is on the search for a Sheffield site and submitted plans to Sheffield Council asking for permission to transform a warehouse at Queens Road retail park, Highfield, into a new store.

The site – which neighbours big brands Asda, Home Bargains and Poundstretcher – was last used by Magnet Kitchens but it has been vacant for years.

Agents Montagu Evans, on behalf of the charity, said it would accept donations such as clothes, books, toys, DVDs and CDs, furniture, furnishings and electrical goods and sell them in the shop.

They added it would create around five full and part time jobs for people who would work alongside volunteers.

So far no members of the public have commented on the plans.

