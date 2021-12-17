Nalin Seneviratne, director of city centre development, had his last working day at the council after 12 and a half years this week.

He has been instrumental in city centre improvements during his time in the position and dozens have thanked him for the positive changes he made.

He tweeted a farewell message on his last day and said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of Sheffield.

“My thanks to all my colleagues past and present, inside and outside the council, who helped me along the way.”

Nearly 200 people ‘liked’ the post and dozens of councillors, council officers, city leaders, organisations, businesses and residents commented with well wishes for the future.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, of the University of Sheffield, said: “Just the absolute best person colleague that I’ve worked on in any [local authority]. Sheffield has been transformed by your vision and leadership will miss your creativity and passion for the city – a sad day but what you have achieved is a great legacy.”

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, executive member for city futures, development, culture and regeneration at the council, said: “It’s so sad to see you go, you have been awesome, it’s been a pleasure to have worked with you and you should be proud of your achievements. You’ve left Sheffield in a better place. Thank you.”

Richard Eyre, director of operational services at the council, said: “Nalin. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with you. You’ve [taught] me so much personally and done so much to improve our great city.”

Laurie Brennan, head of policy at the council, said: “Always been brilliant working with you, Nalin. You’ll be massively missed but no doubt that you’ll have loads of plans. Enjoy and all the best.”

Martin Gorman, chairman of the Friends of Sheffield Castle, said: “Very best wishes for the future and thanks for all you’ve done for the Castle site.”