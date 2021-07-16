Sheffield Supertram to receive final tranche of government financial support to keep services running during pandemic

Sheffield Supertram will share a further £56 million split between Manchester Metrolink, Tyne and Wear Metro, Nottingham Express Transit, West Midlands Metro and Blackpool Tramway.

Ministers have confirmed that this will be the final tranche of government resources into the services during the Covid-19 crisis.

Supertram revenues from paying passengers fell dramatically during lockdown and would’ve struggled to continue to operate without intervention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government has already provided around £150 million to tram and light rail operators to ensure services have continued to run throughout the pandemic. The current emergency funding package will end on Monday, July 19.

Last week the Government announced a £226.5m funding package to support bus operators across England outside of London, through the recovery period.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: “Light rail and tram services provide an essential service in our towns and cities, ensuring people can get to work, school or to see friends and family.

“This £56m funding package will allow operators to keep running these vital services as normal in those initial months as restrictions are lifted and passengers begin to return in higher numbers.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, said: “As our economy reopens, we’re continuing to support people and businesses – and making sure people can get to work and use public transport easily is crucial.