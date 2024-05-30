Sheffield suburb’s iconic bakery could be turned into flats after shutting its doors last year

An iconic bakery situated in a quiet suburb in Sheffield could be converted into flats – if plans are approved by the council.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will decide whether the former Bakers Shop on the corner of Howard Road and Cromwell Street in Walkley should be turned into four flats.

A document on the planning portal said that the two-storey premises – which was formerly a branch of the Yorkshire Bank – had been used as a bakery for more than 10 years until its closure in November 2023 when the word is the business owner retired.

The proposal of the developer, MX2 Developments Ltd, is now to create four, one-bedroom flats in the building between the sizes of 40 and 104 m2.

Access to the property is via two sets of doors, both onto Howard Road. A secondary entrance is located at the rear of the building and accessed via an alleyway, which also provides access to the rear gardens of the adjacent dwellings.

The yard to the rear is also used for bin storage.

The site is located within an established residential area and is flanked by terraced dwellings on both sides.

In the plans, the developer said flat one would be accessed via the existing main entrance to the building on Howard Road. Also, a new stairwell would be created to access the former bank vault in the basement which will provide additional accommodation and storage space.

Flat two would be accessed via a new door created on Cromwell Street while flats three and four will be accessed via a reconfigured door on Howard Road with a lobby and new stairwell from ground to first floor.