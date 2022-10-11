Sheffield suburb would be ‘transformed’ if £17 million bid is successful

The Heeley MP said years of hard work led to the bid for a project to breathe new life into the suburb which would see 20,000 square feet of derelict buildings brought back to life and 10,000 square feet of new space for start-up businesses plus the creation of a primary care network hub.

It would also provide job opportunities and new community resources.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley.

The joint bid by Sheffield Council and the Heeley Trust was backed by Ms Haigh who urged the government to approve it.

She said: “This bid is the culmination of years of hard work by the Heeley Trust and the wider community. The Trust was established in 1996 and since then they have worked to make a lasting change to their community. All of their projects have been independent, led by the community, for the community and not for profit.

“This bid that has been submitted will make a huge difference to the community of Heeley and have a wider impact across Sheffield. We’ll be transforming historical buildings and bringing them back into use for the community as well as creating spaces for entrepreneurs and the community to utilise.

“I’m calling on the government and the new levelling up secretary to fulfil their promise to the people of Sheffield and approve this bid in full.”

The plans

The bid includes restoring the former Anns Grove School for business, cultural and community use; improving footpaths, public transport and car parking; renovating Ash Tree Yard into an outdoor hub around the A Different Gear bike shop; refurbishing community facilities and creating a public garden; a new state of the art primary care network hub and prescribing centre; and the restoration of Meersbrook Hall into a community hub and makers studio.

Andy Jackson, Heeley Trust manager, said: “We are really proud of the proposals we have submitted to the Levelling Up Fund. If we are successful, we think everyone in Heeley will feel the difference they make. We are just local people, but we think that’s where the best ideas come from.

