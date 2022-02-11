Sheffield street tree campaign was my proudest moment, says Green councillor Alison Teal

Coun Alison Teal will stand down at the next election and leave her Executive member position after just a few months of the Labour and Green coalition.

After winning her Nether Edge and Sharrow seat in 2016 by just eight votes, she then made national headlines when she and several others were arrested as they tried to stop council workmen chopping down a tree. Charges were later dropped.

She has already met with Sir Mark Lowcock, the chairman of the independent inquiry, and feels reassured.

“There was a tremendous amount of criticism when the inquiry was first announced because it wasn’t judge led and we couldn’t compel witnesses and I understand those frustrations, I was worried myself that it could end up being a whitewash.

“But after speaking to Sir Lowcock, I felt much more confident that he is going to try his best to help Sheffield recover from an incredibly traumatic period. I think the inquiry will benefit everyone.”

She expects the inquiry to be a “truth and reconciliation” activity and a historical record.

“I’m hoping it will accurately reflect what actually went on. Some pretty serious mistakes were made and it will be helpful to learn what other people were thinking and why they did things.

“It will help contextualise it because so often I was scratching my head thinking I just can’t make sense of why this is happening.”

The tree campaign also changed her opinion of party politics.

“It was massive, I’ve never been involved in anything like that, it was absolutely extraordinary with the achievement of hundreds of people. To be part of it is by far one of my proudest moments.

“It was a gorgeous example of how massive change came about as a result of residents who really cared about their community.

“Political campaigns can get really ugly and unpleasant and aren’t as enriching or nourishing as community ones.