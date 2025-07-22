Sheffield Stop Arming Israel protest: Protesters block factory near Meadowhall
Protesters describing themselves as ‘Sheffield Stop Arming Israel’ say they halted traffic heading into the Forged Solutions site, near Meadowhall, before the first shift arrived for work.
The group claimd that the company is involved in the manufacture of components of fighter jets, which are used by the Israelis.
But the company says this is not correct, and that it has explained this to the protesters.
The firm said in a statement this morning: “A number of people this morning gathered outside a company site.
“No shutdowns have taken place.
“As previously communicated, statements alleging that ‘Forged Solutions is making parts for F-35 jets in Sheffield’ are incorrect.
“The company has explained this in writing and it was reiterated in person this morning.”
Protestors stood in front of the entrance to the site holding banners, and stopping lorries.
They arrived at 6am, and pictures show police attending the protests. There are no reports of arrests.
It is understood to be the third protest at the site, following similar action last week, and last month.
Forged Solutions Group has said it respected the right to demonstrate peacefully and safely.
The frm said during protests in June: “Concerned local residents made the company aware of poster and leaflet campaigns which stated that ‘Forged Solutions is making parts for F-35 jets in Sheffield.’
“As communicated to local organisers prior to the demonstration, that is not true. Regrettably, the demonstrating organisation did not engage with the company to check this or respond to written clarification. Items manufactured are clearly listed on the company’s website.
“Forged Solutions Group employs more than 600 people in the UK. The business has operated for over 100 years and we are proud of the strengths and skills of our team, the careers and local causes we progress, and our commitment to generating direct and indirect value as part of the communities in which we operate.”
