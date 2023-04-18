News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Spitfire pub plans to revamp beer garden and double staff

Sheffield Council officers said plans to revamp Shepley Spitfire pub should be approved in a meeting today.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST

The pub on Mickley Lane, Totley, wants to revamp with a new wood pergola, outdoor heaters, lighting, paint, welcome sign, soft landscaping and repairs to the windows and fencing.

The application form stated the number of staff would double from 10 full-time equivalent roles to 20.

Original plans also included a big TV with speakers but the council said this would have been unacceptably loud and disturbing to neighbours.

Sheffield Council officers said plans to revamp Shepley Spitfire pub should be approved in a meeting today.

Council officers said permission should be granted in a report ahead of a planning and highways committee meeting today.

In the report they said: “The design of the development has been considered and is of a good quality. It will create a more attractive space within the site but will not be highly visible from outside it. It is acknowledged the development will provide space for all year round use.

“No direct impact on biodiversity will occur as a result of the development. Any impact is indirect and where practicable has been managed with timers, lower lighting levels and a requirement for a noise management plan.

“The size and scale is appropriate in design terms, and while it has been acknowledged the development may increase usage, the potential noise levels are not considered to be detrimental to living conditions of neighbours.”

There were 16 comments from members of the public on the plans including from the Friends of Gillfield Wood, all objecting.

Concerns were raised about it having a negative effect on biodiversity, noise disturbance and privacy.

One resident, who lives on Green Oak Road, said: “This pub already creates a considerable amount of noise, year round.

“The main source of noise in the winter is from people generally using the external areas. In the summer months noise levels escalate to cause even further disturbance almost daily as it seems the pub opens all doors and windows and therefore the music and activities from inside can also be clearly heard from both my garden and inside my property.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 18.

To find the full agenda for the meeting and officer reports, visit: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=373&MId=8305

