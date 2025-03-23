A campaign has been launched to bring back Sheffield’s ski slope, over a decade after it closed.

The former ski slope at Parkwood Springs has not been open since a fire in 2012, and has gradually fallen into disrepair over the years.

Its location is already the subject of regeneration proposals which are known to Sheffield Council, but now an organisation called Revive, fronted by founder Pete Shipston, wants to see any development include skiiing. They have put together a film outlining their own proposals, which was included in the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival this month.

Revive said in a statement: “Sheffield Ski Village once ignited a generation’s passion for outdoor and mountain sports. Now, it’s time to rekindle that spirit with a modern, eco-friendly ski slope that not only revitalises local recreation but also inspires community-driven innovation.

Sheffield Ski Village, in Parkwood Springs, which opened in 1988 and closed in 2012 after being destroyed by fire | Picture Sheffield

“By bringing back these adrenaline-fuelled activities, we can encourage young people to connect with the outdoors, foster a love for sustainable sport, and champion Sheffield’s reputation as a hub for adventure. “

The ski slope originally opened in 1988, and Revive said it attracted over 250,000 people a year. In 1999 it added a dedicated snowboard run.

Revive Sheffield Ski Village (RSSV) was set up last year.

Revive added: “Reviving Sheffield Ski Village isn’t just about skiing—it’s about regenerating the land for both people and wildlife. The natural hillside already suits year-round synthetic slopes, minimising land reshaping while opening up exciting new habitat possibilities. Through careful rewilding, we can plant native species, create thriving biodiversity corridors, and restore ecosystems alongside the main attraction.

The former site of the ski village | NW

“With community footpaths and bike trails already in place, visitors can easily explore not only the slopes but also rejuvenated green spaces teeming with local flora and fauna. This aligns perfectly with Sheffield’s outdoor spirit—enhancing recreation while fostering a healthier environment.”

They say it would support businesses and tourism, and describe the scheme as ‘entirely doable’.

They add: “ The natural hillside is already perfectly contoured for skiing, saving time and costs. By leveraging modern synthetic slope technology, the Village could run 365 days a year, delivering consistent revenue and long-term financial stability.”

“Moreover, the surrounding network of bike trails and footpaths makes it an easily accessible destination for locals and visitors alike—no extensive new infrastructure required. This location, combined with Sheffield’s thriving outdoor culture, forms the ideal setting to restore a cherished landmark and energise the community.”

They are appealing for people to get involved with their plans, via their website.

Plans were put forward In 2017 suggesting that leisure company Extreme would redevelop the site as an extreme sports centre, but the scheme never materialised.

Then last year Sheffield Council said it would get £19 million in levelling up money to improve access to the site.

New Zealand company Skyline Lounge has also said it would like to develop the land with features including a zipline, luge ride and gondola lift. Revive want them to include skiiing.

