Sheffield shopping parade to be revitalised with fresh store fronts

The Manchester Road area in Stocksbridge has already been identified as a key location for a revamp as part of the £24.1m Town’s Fund investment.

Plans for an attractive new scheme as well as a new library and community hub are already underway,

Now the Town’s Fund Board is consulting with local businesses, both tenants and landlords, on new proposals to improve the look of the whole area with a major investment in the town centre shop fronts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates says members of the public want the whole of the Manchester Road area to be revamped

People who responded to a consultation in October 2021 welcomed planned improvements in the area but say the whole of Manchester Road should be refreshed.

The Town’s Fund Board is now planning to consult with local businesses on the updated plans as well as the wider community.

An invited business session is being held on Thursday, March 31 followed up by an open drop-in session for members of the public to view the latest plans on Saturday, April 2 at Stocksbridge Library from 10am-2pm.

‘High street fit for the future’

The Towns Fund Board is made up of stakeholders, business representatives and local volunteers, as well as Sheffield Council officers, Deputy Council Leader Julie Grocutt and Stocksbridge Town Council.

It is co-chaired by businessman Ian Sanderson and MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Miriam Cates MP.

Ms Cates said: “Our consultation feedback showed the enthusiasm for the investment we have planned but a real desire from members of the public for us to go further to lift the whole of the Manchester Road area.

“This investment will create a high street which is fit for the future and a key part of the town’s wider regeneration.

“We want to work with all local organisations and local businesses to maximise the impact of this great opportunity for the town.”