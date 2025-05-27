Sheffield shop loses licence after seizure of more than 1,000 illegal vapes

A convenience store in Sheffield has had its licence revoked after authorities confiscated more than 1,000 illegal vapes from the premises.

Jordanthorpe Food & Wine, located on Dyche Lane, lost its licence following a hearing by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) several months ago, the shop was referred to the committee for a review of its premises licence based on the grounds of Prevention of Crime and Disorder and The Protection of Children from Harm.

The review stemmed from “numerous site visits” and the repeated seizure of illegal vapes over the course of more than a year.

The committee heard that on February 15, 2023, Trading Standards officers seized 468 illegal vapes from the store, issuing a warning to the shop. However, exactly one year later, on February 15, 2024, another 466 illegal vapes were found and confiscated during a follow-up visit.

The situation escalated further when, on December 18 of the same year, an additional 242 illegal vapes were seized.

In January, Trading Standards conducted a test purchase to determine if illegal sales were still ongoing. The outcome confirmed that they were.

A Trading Standards representative said the test purchaser was able to buy an illegal vape for £10, “which clearly demonstrated that the shop had not listened to previous repeated requests to stop selling illegal vapes.”

In total, 1,176 illegal vapes have been seized from the premises.

A report accompanying the application noted: “The vapes seized by Trading Standards on each occasion are suspected to have been smuggled or illegally imported as they are not permitted to be sold in the UK and should not be stocked in wholesale or retail premises for supply.”

The most recent visit, carried out on May 8, revealed not only more illegal vapes but also nearly 20 packets of illegal hand-rolled tobacco.

The sale of such goods breaches Section 144 of the Licensing Act 2003, which makes it an offence to keep smuggled or unlawfully imported items on licensed premises.

Adding to concerns, a complaint was submitted alleging that the shop had sold vapes to individuals under the age of 18. The Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership raised alarm, stating that children, including unaccompanied minors, had access to the store, which they described as “an unsafe and criminal environment.”

As a responsible authority, Trading Standards called for the shop’s licence to be revoked.

Representing the licence holder, the applicant’s solicitor argued that her client had not realised the vapes — which were sourced from wholesalers — were illegal.

The committee was told he was sorry for the mistakes he had made and was now using trustworthy suppliers.

“He’s been naive,” she said.

Despite the apology and claims of reform, the sub-committee opted to revoke the licence following a short deliberation.