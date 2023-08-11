Sheffield Council has been awarded £5.6 million out of the £7.9 million it bid for in the latest round of government youth funding.

The council bid for the money from Youth Investment Fund, a £368 million pot dedicated to ‘levelling up’ out-of-school provision, and received £5,588,345 (about 71 per cent of what it asked for) – which was the highest in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Funding will be spread across three community sites which are Sharrow Community Forum, 105th Sheffield High Green Scout Group and the Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre.

Projects will have to be completed by March 31, 2025.

Sharrow Community Forum has been awarded nearly £2.6 million from the Youth Investment Fund. Youngsters are pictured here at a lantern-making session organised by the forum at Highfield Adventure Playground.

Sheffield’s youth investment projects

Sharrow Community Forum, which provides support for young people aged between 11 and 14, was allocated £2,570,474.

A document detailing the funding said: “The programme here will allow young people to access programmes of qualification-based skills development for incorporating employability; life skills; social, emotional, health and personal education; active citizenship and advocacy.”

High Green 105th Sheffield Scout Group was awarded £1,826,492 which will provide modern facilities such as for technology, kitchen and storage that will support the group learning new skills, going on adventures and developing friendships.

The Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre, which aims to inspire young people in the arts, was given £1,191,379 which will go towards renovation to develop the youth theatre space and allow the building to be a base for other youth groups without a building.

Councillors on the finance committee approved plans to spend the money in a meeting last week, before the allocation was announced.