Sheffield school plans new all weather playground following huge expansion

A Sheffield school has submitted plans to transform its outdoor playground, allowing pupils to run around in all weathers, following a major revamp.

Ecclesall Primary School, on High Storrs Road, submitted an application to Sheffield Council for a waved glass roof covering the existing courtyard with a mezzanine viewing gallery.

This latest development follows a significant £4.9 million extension and modernisation of the school over the past decade that included more than a dozen new classrooms, a large new library, a bigger dining room and kitchen, a studio, a computing suite and trim trails on the playgrounds.

Emma Hardy, the head teacher, said the school now felt established and ready for new challenges following the changes in her guide to this academic year.

In the application for this latest project, agents SLA Design Planning Limited, on behalf of the school, said: “The applicant’s development seeks to cover over the existing courtyard with a new glass waved roof structure.

“Internally this will provide a new mezzanine viewing gallery that can be separated off from the main courtyard area below if required.

“The courtyard area is designed to be multi-use and will be used for a wide range of activities from wet weather play times to school presentations.”

In total, 222.56 m2 of new floor space will be covered and created as part of the plan.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

