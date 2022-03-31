Sheffield Salvation Army service helping female rough sleepers is ‘consistently full’

Sheffield Council has extended a current contract for up to 18 months to the Salvation Army’s Lincoln Court at Wincobank.

The service will be able to carry on supporting single women with multiple complex needs who are at risk of rough sleeping.

The average age of death for female rough sleepers is just 43. But the vast majority of women who have used Lincoln Court say their health has improved, they feel safer, they have secure accommodation and have some economic wellbeing.

Council officer Tony Ellingham said: “There are very few services that provide women only provision in the city and those that do have a particular focus on women fleeing domestic abuse and young women up to the age of 25.

“There are women in the city with a range of complex needs that put their health, wellbeing and accommodation at risk.

“The extension of a new contract will ensure there is not a sudden loss of provision for this vulnerable group of women.”

Service ‘consistently full’

The service provides holistic support to women who face multiple disadvantages, such as poor health, being at risk of exploitation or abuse and not having stable accommodation.

Typically people are helped to access GP services, engage with other services that address specific needs such as mental health needs, substance use and sexual abuse.

They are also supported to consider longer term accommodation and where appropriate register and bid for social housing.

The report adds: “The service supports 11 people at a time and during the last year, 19 women have been supported. It is consistently full.

“Of those supported, 42 per cent have had a mental health need, 21 per cent have suffered sexual abuse, 21 per cent have been fleeing domestic abuse and 32 per cent have needed to address substance abuse.

“The support provided helps women address these challenges so they can enjoy improved wellbeing and live independently.”