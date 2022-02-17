Sheffield retirement home residents call for better safety measures on dangerous road nearby

Residents of Flora Grange, on Uppergate Road, Stannington, want to see either a crossing or speed bumps put on the road to protect pedestrians in the area.

Bridget Kelly, a local campaigner, has been helping the community fight for the measures and met with Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, and Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough and shadow minister for roads, recently to discuss the issues.

She said: “There is a dearth of safe crossing places in Stannington. This is particularly so in front of Flora Grange retirement development where residents risk becoming isolated because of a lack of safe places to cross the road. I can’t imagine it is easy if you have a pushchair and toddler in hand either.

Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough and shadow minister for roads, Bridget Kelly, local campaigner and Labour council candidate, and Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam

“I was contacted through a community group called Natter by Isabel Wodrow who is concerned about the lack of a safe place to cross on Uppergate Road. Traffic goes at speed despite the speed limit. Cars suddenly appear. Anyone with balance or mobility issues will have problems crossing.”

Ms Blake said: “No one should be put off leaving their homes or walking around their local area for fear of crossing the road safely. It is vital we take steps to improve road safety for all residents in Stannington, but especially our elderly community and parents with young children. We need to encourage responsible driving across our city as well as look at how more crossings and dropped curbs in the Church Street area can help protect residents.”

Isabel Wodrow, an elderly resident who is part of a group calling for the measures, is also concerned about the sign used to warn drivers of elderly people crossing.