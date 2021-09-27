Sheffield residents urged to have say on climate crisis as part of Big Green Conversation

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, launched a consultation ahead of hosting a free event called the Big Green Conversation on Thursday, October 7 at Meersbrook Hall between 6 pm and 8 pm.

Event attendees will be asked to share their views and state their priorities in relation to how the climate crisis should be addressed in groups covering several topics which are: renewable energy, transport, green spaces and nature, reducing waste and green economy.

Constituents were also asked for their views in an online survey and to pledge what changes they are making, which can be done here: https://www.louisehaigh.org.uk/news/2021/09/17/climatechangesurvey/

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley.

Ms Haigh said: “For too long climate change has been seen as tomorrow’s problem, something that will affect future generations. The truth is we are already seeing the devastating effects of climate change. In Sheffield we have seen businesses and communities affected by flooding, and across the globe we’re seeing more incidents of wildfires and extreme floods.

“We must all play our part and take action now. In a matter of weeks, the UK will host COP26 which is the world’s opportunity to agree coordinated action to address climate change. I want to ensure that Sheffield residents and businesses views are also considered in this debate. That’s why I’m asking them directly what their priorities would be. I’m also asking them to pledge, what changes they are making in their lives to address this climate crisis.

“If we all play our small part then we can all make a big difference.”

To sign up for the event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-green-conversation-tickets-176358040647