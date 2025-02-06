Sheffield reduced almost 20 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017

Greenhouse gas emissions in Sheffield have fallen by almost 20 per cent since 2017, according to the second annual climate action report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next week at Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee members will hear how much measures taken by the council has helped the city to reduce harmful emissions over the past few years.

Based on a report published on the council’s website, the city has achieved a total 17.2 per cent reduction in emissions between 2017 and 2022. Emissions, in total, reduced by 3.2 per cent in 2022 from 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also added that, excluding emissions from council homes, the council itself has reduced emissions by 0.5 per cent during 2023 and has reduced emissions by 20.7 per cent between the 2019 baseline and 2023.

Greenhouse gas emissions in Sheffield have fallen by almost 20 per cent since 2017, according to the second annual climate action report.

Since the 2019 baseline, the council’s own greenhouse gas emissions have changed as follows:

Non-domestic emissions have decreased by 26.8 per cent

Fleet emissions have decreased by 6.8 per cent

Grey fleet emissions have increased by 7 per cent

Streetlighting and ancillary infrastructure emissions have decreased by 25.8 per cent

The report added that greenhouse gas emissions from Sheffield homes reduced by 14.8 per cent between 2021 and 2022 which is a very high reduction compared with previous years and is third largest of the 11 UK core cities.

More on this will be discussed next Wednesday (February 12) at 2pm at Sheffield Town Hall.