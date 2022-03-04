Sheffield Race Equality Commission has been delayed for several months – but the council has refused to reveal why

Kevin Hylton, chair of Sheffield Race Equality Commission.

The Race Equality Commission was established in summer 2020 to provide an independent strategic assessment of the nature, extent, causes and impacts of racism and race inequality within the city.

It was due to publish a final report with full recommendations for tackling these issues by the end of last year but still has not.

When asked, Sheffield Council refused to explain why.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the commission has worked

The commission carried out short inquiries on six key themes, taking more than 150 pieces of evidence from organisations and individuals from Sheffield and further afield then making recommendations for each.

The themes were: business and employment, civic life and communities, crime and justice, education, health, sport and culture.

These hearings were held between May and July 2021 and the findings were due to be published later that year.

On its website, the council now says the final report with full recommendations will be published in 2022.

What we know so far

An interim update was published by professor Kevin Hylton, chair of the commission, in October last year.

He said the implications for Sheffield from the early findings were an important signal to the city and its leaders of the ever-widening gulf between diverse communities and the organisations meant to serve them.

In some cases, the gulf has become so wide that some organisations risk becoming permanently disconnected, professor Hylton said.

Under ‘key takeaways and next steps’, he said: “We’re hoping to establish a legacy group to ensure scrutiny going forward, and to report regularly to Sheffielders on the progress made against the report’s priority recommendations; and to provide evidence that Sheffield is an inclusive city where racism and racial disparities are acknowledged and addressed.

“In the meantime, ahead of the report’s publication, the commission continues to see encouraging signs that a growing number of organisations across the city are now seizing the initiative and taking important steps in key areas to tackle issues of race inequality within their organisations.”