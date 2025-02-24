Sheffield pub applying for new licence following shutting down over police concerns

A Sheffield pub which was shut down by police after a customer walked in with a gun and threatened to “shoot the pub up” is trying to get a new licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grennel Mower on Lowedges Road did have its licence revoked last year “following a review submitted by South Yorkshire Police” but the pub is now open again and its owners are looking for a new licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the police are still objecting, citing a long history of criminal activity associated with the pub including violence, grooming and drug dealing.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee will debate an application from Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Limited, the company behind Grennel Mower.

A Sheffield pub which was shut down by police after a customer walked in with a gun and threatened to “shoot the pub up” is trying to get a new licence.

The application is for “the premises to operate as a public house and offer regulated entertainment (live and recorded music) and the supply of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an application for the pub being able to sell alcohol longer hours on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, bank holiday weekends (Friday to Monday inclusive), Easter weekend (Thursday to Monday inclusive), Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

A report published by the council says, however, that the premises licence was revoked in October last year and the current application was objected to by South Yorkshire Police, the licensing service and two local residents.

The police are objecting “based on all four licensing objectives; the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their correspondence, the police are saying the review of the licence took place last year following a serious incident.

The report says: “The review was submitted following a serious incident on August 30, 2024, involving a male being permitted into the premises in possession of a gun who went on to threaten security and to ‘shoot the pub up’.”

They added the pub had a “very long history of serious violence involving guns, knives, hammers, other offensive weapons, drug taking, drug dealing, antisocial behaviour, serious safeguarding concerns, incidents of grooming, noise complaints and breaches of license conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, the Licensing Service shares the concerns raised by South Yorkshire Police, the organisation’s representatives told the council.

Members of the committee will discuss the application at 10am next Monday (March 3) at Sheffield Town Hall.