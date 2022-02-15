Sheffield primary school hopes to open new eco classroom that will ‘effortlessly sit in its urban surroundings’

Mundella Primary at Norton Lees says the building will provide an additional four small small classrooms/meeting rooms, an accessible toilet and storage space in a largely unused corner of the school site.

The planning application says: “The school is seeking to create a much-needed additional space for essential learning services for pupils.

“The new building will promote learning and offer enhanced facilities to compliment the good work the school provides.

How the new eco classroom at Mundella Primary School could look (Image: Pod Developments)

“Currently services are restricted due to lack of space within the school and the new calming, standalone environment created by the building will allow the school to offer an outstanding level of care for pupils.

“The new single storey building will use mainly timber effect and coloured cladding, giving an innovative feel while offering natural elements that will appeal to the pupils.

“The design allows it to effortlessly sit in its urban surroundings while heavily promoting an environmentally conscious ethos.”

What is an eco classroom?

Mundella Primary School pupils could soon enjoy lessons in a new eco classroom (image: Pod Developments)

The timber, decking and exterior cladding is from FSC sources meaning two trees will be planted for every tree used in creating the timber.

Self insulated panels will eliminate the cold and vastly reduce air leakage. Window and door frames will be double glazed and are recyclable, along with the flooring.

A state of the art heating system means the building can reach room temperature within minutes and there is no wasted energy heating cold air before the building needs to be used.

The application adds: “The new building will far exceed building regulations and special detail has been paid to the fire rating and safety.

“At the end of its life over 80 per cent of the materials used can be recycled.

“It has been designed with a keen interest in cutting edge sustainable construction, to create an environmentally friendly building with low energy consumption to keep running costs and energy use to a minimum.

“Most of the materials are sourced within the UK, significantly cutting down on installation times and pollution during the construction phase.”