Sheffield postmaster demands clarity on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road red lines scheme

The council announced plans to implement 12-hour bus lanes stopping anyone parking near shops and red line routes policed by automatic number plate recognition in a bid to improve bus travel times using Transforming Cities funding.

Nasar Raoof, who is a postmaster in Banner Cross, launched a petition a couple of years ago saying it would damage business, and that petition has now gathered around 17,000 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said years later they are still waiting for confirmation of what is happening and he is concerned promises made before the elections will be dropped now there is new leadership.

Postmaster Nasar Raoof demanded clarity on Sheffield Council’s plans to introduce restrictions on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road.

In the latest strategy and resources council meeting he told leaders: “We are no better off than what we were then. We have had promises from the Lib Dems, we have had promises from the previous Labour council as well. We just want the position to be clarified with the new leadership that has taken over and we want to know where the Lib Dems and Greens stand on this issue.

“It’s important because as businesses we are suffering day in and day out and on the back of Covid and all the other issues. Our customers are suffering as well. Now business is really bad around that area. We need some sort of assurance that this is going to be tackled as a big priority and get some clarity given to us as soon as possible.”

Recently elected council leader Tom Hunt said the transport, regeneration and climate change committee was due to consider the schemes again in the summer and it will decide the next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Your concerns are heard. We are liaising with the [South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority] on the Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road schemes.”