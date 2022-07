Reports coming out of Downing Street are suggesting the PM will resign today after more than 50 members of his government have stepped down citing concerns for the party’s image.

If he resigns a new Conservative leader will be chosen, which could take until the autumn.

Boris Johnson outside No.10 in December. The Prime Minister is expected to resign today after a number of government resignation over the last 48 hours.