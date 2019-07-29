Sheffield politics expert: Jared O’Mara’s stormy two years ‘highlight range of issues at Westminster’

The Sheffield Hallam MP exclusively told The Star that he would be offering his resignation following the MPs’ summer recess, which is due to end on September 3.

It came after his most damning week during his time in office that saw his former aide resign in a foul-mouthed Twitter rant on the MP’s own Twitter account and a former member of staff accuse him of ‘sexual harassment’.

Jared O'Mara MP for Sheffield Hallam

Dr Felicity Matthews, senior lecturer at the University of Sheffield, said his case highlighted issues around the Recall of MPs Act 2015 – the legislation by which MPs can be recalled and the support MPs get with mental health issues.

She said: “Politics should be accessible to all. In the 21st century, we should be in a place where anyone from any background can see themselves representing people in the house.

“But MPs’ work will always entail long periods away from their own home and long hours so there is an issue there that politics should be open to everybody but at the same time people have got to think if they can do it – I know I couldn't.”

The Recall of MPs Act 2015 states a that a recall petition can be issued if an MP has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence or ordered to be detained, been barred from the House of Commons for 10 sitting days or 14 calendar days, or convicted of providing false or misleading expenses claims.

But as Mr O’Mara did not meet any of the criteria the legislation requires, his constituents were left powerless.

Dr Matthews said: “The Act is quite restricted. Jared, as far as we’re aware, has not been convicted of any crimes and he has not been suspended from the house so that raises it’s own questions but as it currently stands there are no mechanisms to recall him.”

Mr O’Mara, aged 37, said he was ‘not well and in the process of receiving medical help’ and would be tendering his resignation on September 3.

The MP said: “Please let everyone be assured that I will be tendering my resignation via the official Parliamentary process as soon as term restarts.

“I am not in any fit state to continue and nor would that be appropriate if I was. I reiterate my apology to my constituents, the people of Sheffield and the people of the UK as whole.”

Dr Matthews said MPs who want to resign must following a formal procedure which is laid out in legislation from 1624 and when that’s been approved a 'writ' is written, which then has to be agreed by MPs.

She said: “That can only be done when parliament is sitting.”

The lecturer said by-elections are normally held within several weeks of an MP declaring they intend to resign.

She added: “You could be looking at a by-election by the end of October and that’s interesting in itself because I live in Sheffield Hallam and the Lib Dems have been out since it lost its seat in 2017.