Sheffield phone mast planning appeal thrown out by inspector

Hutchison and EE’s plan for a 20 metre high monopole with associated cabinets – the same height as the Angel of the North statue – at land next to Fulwood Bowling and Tennis Club, on Chorley Road, was blocked by the council’s planning and highways committee last year.

The mobile phone giant then appealed but this was recently dismissed by Paul Martinson, planning inspector.

In a council report, an officer said: “The inspector concluded that, due to its height, the proposed mast would appear vastly out of scale with its low level residential surroundings and would consequently appear as a prominent and incongruous addition to the streetscene.

5G phone mast

“The inspector also concluded that the harm identified would not be outweighed by the need for the installation.”

This decision will come as a relief for some neighbouring residents who objected to the plans.

There were 21 objections in total and one comment of support on the planning application.

One objector, who lives on the nearby Stone Delf, said: “I strongly object. It will look hideous in the midst of a beautiful area full of natural wildlife, which we should be attempting to preserve. It will impact negatively on the value and saleability of the nearby properties.”

Another, on Slayleigh Lane, said it would be an “enormously obtrusive eyesore”.