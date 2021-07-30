Campaigning group MediaNorth will mark their annual event at the South Yorkshire Festival with a special Zoom meeting on Sunday, August 8 at 3pm, the day and time the cancelled event would normally take place.

The focus is the new book The Shadow of the Mine by Huw Beynon and Ray Hudson which explores the political consequences of what happens when an industry and the cultural and social activity tied to it disappear.

MediaNorth coordinator Granville Williams said: "We're delighted that both Huw Beynon and Ray Hudson will be speaking at this topical and timely event.”

The cover of the book, The Shadow of the Mine

Also speaking are Jean Spence, who has written on women and mining, and former BBC industrial correspondent Nick Jones, who has written extensively on the mining industry.

To register for the free event go to:

The book's publisher has also arranged a special discount for The Shadow of the Mine. Details will be available for all who have registered from August 8.

South Yorkshire Festival is usually held at Wortley Hall, Sheffield in July. It mixes family fun with trade union and political activities and events.