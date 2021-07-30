Sheffield online event looks at legacy of end of mining
A meeting which would usually have been part of a Sheffield political festival will look at the social consequences of the death of the mining industry.
Campaigning group MediaNorth will mark their annual event at the South Yorkshire Festival with a special Zoom meeting on Sunday, August 8 at 3pm, the day and time the cancelled event would normally take place.
The focus is the new book The Shadow of the Mine by Huw Beynon and Ray Hudson which explores the political consequences of what happens when an industry and the cultural and social activity tied to it disappear.
MediaNorth coordinator Granville Williams said: "We're delighted that both Huw Beynon and Ray Hudson will be speaking at this topical and timely event.”
Also speaking are Jean Spence, who has written on women and mining, and former BBC industrial correspondent Nick Jones, who has written extensively on the mining industry.
To register for the free event go to:
The book's publisher has also arranged a special discount for The Shadow of the Mine. Details will be available for all who have registered from August 8.
South Yorkshire Festival is usually held at Wortley Hall, Sheffield in July. It mixes family fun with trade union and political activities and events.
Wortley Hall is known as the workers' stately home and is an educational and holiday centre for workers in beautiful surroundings that hosts trade union courses and conferences, as well as being a wedding venue. There are also catering facilities and accommodation.