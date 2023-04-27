Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park launches £1,000 fund for community groups

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park has launched a new fund providing grants of up to £1,000 to support community groups.

Partners of the park, including Sheffield Hallam University and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, contributed to the Legacy Fund which will help groups provide services and activities that support physical and mental health and wellbeing as well as reduce social isolation.

Groups within a three-mile radius of the park can benefit, and those tackling issues affecting the most vulnerable sections of society were especially encouraged to apply.

Claire Fretwell, operations manager at the Legacy Park, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch the fund which reflects Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park’s ambition to positively impact the mental and physical health and wellbeing of people in our local communities.

“We’re also very thankful to the organisations who have kindly contributed to the launch of the fund, sharing our commitment to creating a healthier, happier future and making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Ahead of the fund’s launch, Darnall Education and Sports Academy was given money to buy sensory equipment to deliver specialist sessions for young people with learning difficulties and autism.

How to apply for Olympic Legacy Park funding

Applications can be made using the online form here: https://ukcommunityfoundation.my.salesforce-sites.com/forms/SouthYorkshireCF/LPSmallGrant

Sheffield's Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium

The deadline for applications is June 13 at 12 noon.

Priority is given to small, locally based groups or organisations in disadvantaged areas.

Groups need to have a constitution and a bank account with at least two signatories.