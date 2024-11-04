Sheffield off-licence gets green light despite petition against it

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:46 BST
A Sheffield off-licence will be able to operate in the future despite a petition calling on the council against it.placeholder image
A Sheffield off-licence will be able to operate in the future despite a petition calling on the council against it.
A Sheffield off-licence will be able to operate in the future despite a petition calling on the council against it.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee have decided to grant a licence to a shop on Daresbury Drive.

The applicant – and owner – of Byards Leap (E and A Premier) Mohammad Emmad Aslam was applying for permission to be able to operate his shop (and sell alcohol) on Monday to Friday between 9am and 10.30pm, Saturday between 10am and 10.30pm; and Sunday between 10am to 9.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A document uploaded on the council’s website says there was a petition with 105 signatures submitted against this.

Mr Aslam told the members that he did not expect a petition to be submitted against his store and they were supposed to get the licence last month, however he accused a competitor of getting signed a petition on false claims.

“They lied to them,” he said.

He said those organising the petition told the residents that the premises would be extended.

The applicant added: “The reason they are not here (at the meeting) because they know they are going to be held accountable for it.”

In response, he also submitted a petition.

He also said that he has been in the industry for six years and he has never had any issues.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice