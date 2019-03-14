Sheffield nurse who started career before NHS receives MBE from Prince Charles

A Sheffield nurse who began working before the existence of the NHS has received her MBE for services to nursing.

Maureen Horton was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Maureen Horton from Sheffield is made an MBEby the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mrs Horton was born in 1937, 11 years before the introduction of the NHS in 1948, and started her career as a nurse in 1969 when she worked as a mental health nurse at Middlewood Hospital in Sheffield.

She then applied to become a state enrolled nurse (SEN) after seeing an advert in TheStar, and qualified in 1972 after passing an entrance exam and training at Nether Edge Hospital and the Northern General Hospital, before moving into community nursing.

Mrs Horton said one of the main changes shehad to get used to was the introduction of new technology, and particularly using computers to make patient notes.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart (right) with his OBE. He is pictured with the club's vice chairman Richard Stewart. Picture: Rotherham United.

She said she had never used a computer before they were introduced by community services.

Mrs Morton said: “When I started all the notes were written down by hand. Doing this job was the first time I had ever used a computer, and it was a bit overwhelming at first, but my colleagues were really good and showed me what to do if I had any difficulties. Over time you get to grips with it.

“I think the NHS means a lot to people, to know that it is always there for people that need it and I hope it carries on like that. I have known it since I was a child and it has served the country well.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart received an OBE at Buckingham Palace today.

Mr Stewart, who is also managing director of ASD Lighting, was recognised for services to business and the community in Rotherham.