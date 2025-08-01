Sheffield NHS trust takes stand against conversion therapy

The Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust headquarters in Atlas Way, Sheffield

A Sheffield NHS trust has made a public statement opposing ‘conversion therapy’ and supporting a ban on practices aimed at suppressing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement was discussed at a meeting of the Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday (July 30) and is displayed on their website among other statements of policy.

The statement is aimed at current and future users of the trust’s services and at its staff. The trust delivers the city’s NHS mental health and learning disability services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says: “At Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust we actively stand against any such practices, and these practices do not take place in our organisation. “We are clear that a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity should never be considered a ‘disorder’ or mental health ‘problem’. “We will:

Stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ people and support a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK,

Respect the identities of those people with diverse gender and/or sexuality identities and expressions,

Ensure that we are a safe place for people with diverse sexuality and/or gender identities and expressions to work and receive services and support.

Offer any individuals with lived experience of ‘conversion therapy’ a safe environment to explore this and consider this in our assessments to ensure individuals are holistically supported by our services and referred to third sector support where appropriate.

Acknowledge that all LGBTQ+ questioning individuals should be able to access appropriate, affirming and healthy therapy or counselling support to explore their emotions and identity. Anyone accessing therapy should do so without threat or fear of being told they should change a fundamental part of themselves.

Raise awareness and provide education about the harm caused by so-called ‘conversion therapy’ practices.”

The statement says that the “consensus amongst medical and mental health professionals is that conversion therapy is not ethical, safe, or effective therapeutic practice”. It can involve “physical deprivation, electroconvulsive therapy, aversion therapy (eg inducing nausea), corrective rape, exorcism and one-directional talking therapies”.

The trust’s LGBTQ+ Rainbow Staff Network group has been involved in drawing up the statement, the report to the board says.