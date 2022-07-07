Sheffield MP Miriam Cates, for Penistone and Stocksbridge, issued a statement this morning, calling for Mr Johnson to resign.
Dozens of others also said they had lost confidence in him as leader of the Tory party and country.
Ms Cates said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons.”
Mr Johnson appeared outside 10 Downing Street this afternoon and announced his resignation.
Live Blog: Breaking news and updates as Boris Johnson is reportedly set to resign
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 14:07
- Miriam Cates calls for Boris Johnson to resign
- Murder victim named and family issues tribute
- PM set to remain in post until autumn
- Man with Sheffield links vanishes from prison
- Rapist targeted woman at taxi rank
2:06PM - Rapist jailed after targeting woman at taxi rank on night out
A man who raped a young woman who was drunk on a night out has been jailed.
1.30pm - The most dangerous places in Sheffield including Arundel Gate, Pitsmoor and Fir Vale - according to our readers
These are the most dangerous areas of Sheffield - according to our readers
We asked The Star readers where they feel the most dangerous places in Sheffield are – here are some of the most common answers.
1pm - Boris Johnson: Prime Minister resigns as MPs and cabinet ministers gather on Downing Street
Boris Johnson RESIGNS as Prime Minister, but will remain in No.10 until replacement chosen
Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister after days of pressure from his own government to quit.
12:26pm - Boris Johnson: PM appointing new ministers to government as country awaits resignation speech
News coming out of Downing Street is that Boris Johnson is currently appointing new ministers to his wounded government as his resignation speech is pushed back to 1pm.
12:21pm - Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police after absconding from prison
A police hunt is underway for a man with links to Sheffield who has gone missing from prison.
11:50am - 2,500 people now live on former Orgreave site where police and miners clashed - with another 450 homes on way
The Battle of Orgreave may never be forgotten but the site itself has been transformed into a huge housing estate - with another 450 homes on the way.
11:48am - Sheffield Forgemasters: £100m plans lodged for giant new forge set to safeguard 600 jobs
Forgemasters has lodged plans for a giant new forge building in a project set to safeguard 600 jobs and cost up to £100m.
11:16am - Police brand cyclist ‘buffoon’ for riding electric bike on busy motorway
A cyclist has been branded a ‘buffoon’ by the police after being caught riding an electric bike along the M1 near Sheffield.
10:52am - Boris Johnson set to resign around midday
It is being reported this morning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver his resignation speech around midday.
More to follow....
10.47am - Rotherham MP brands Boris resignation a ‘relief’
Rotherham MP brands Boris Johnson’s resignation “a relief”
Rotherham’s Labour MP has branded the Prime Minister’s resignation this morning (July 7) “a relief”