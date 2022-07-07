Sheffield MP Miriam Cates, for Penistone and Stocksbridge, issued a statement this morning, calling for Mr Johnson to resign.

Dozens of others also said they had lost confidence in him as leader of the Tory party and country.

Ms Cates said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons.”

Reports suggest Boris Johnson is set to resign