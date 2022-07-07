Sheffield News: Breaking news and updates Boris Johnson looks set to resign and murder victim is named

All the breaking news around Boris Johnson and his resignation today as reports suggest the Prime Minister is set to stand down.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:54 am

Sheffield MP Miriam Cates, for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has issued a statement this morning, calling for Mr Johnson to resign.

She said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons.”

Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 09:28

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 09:28

9:25am - Sheffield MP calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Sheffield’s only Conservative MP, Miriam Cates, has reversed her support for under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new statement released this morning.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs No 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on June 8, 2022 in London, England. It is his first PMQs since he survived Monday's vote of confidence, in which more than a third of Conservative MPs voted to oust him. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Miriam Cates Sheffield: Tory MP u-turns on Boris Johnson support saying ‘he must now resign’

