Sheffield MP Miriam Cates, for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has issued a statement this morning, calling for Mr Johnson to resign.
She said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons.”
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 09:28
9:25am - Sheffield MP calls for Boris Johnson to resign
Sheffield’s only Conservative MP, Miriam Cates, has reversed her support for under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new statement released this morning.
