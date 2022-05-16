Sheffield named ‘tree city of the world’

It joins 18 other UK cities who were given the title, along with 137 across the planet.

Tree Cities of the World is an international programme recognising work to sustainably manage and maintain urban forests and trees.

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management, said: “In recent years we have worked alongside our partnership members to improve and enhance the way our street trees in Sheffield are managed.

Bluebell woodland. Sheffield was recognised as a 'tree city of the world'.

“Being recognised as a Tree City of the World is testament to the commitment of the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership and is a well-deserved accolade, which symbolises the positive progress made.

“By meeting the core standards required to achieve this recognition, we are ensuring a thorough and established management approach to enriching our street tree population and moreover, making sure that approach is rightfully celebrated.”

What is Sheffield’s street tree partnership?

The partnership was established following the controversial, and in some cases illegal, felling of thousands of street trees under Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead PFI contract with Amey.

Cherry Blossom in Crookes Valley Park Sheffield..5th April 2019 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

It consists of representatives from the council, Amey, Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG), Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust.

The group published a strategy in 2021 which focuses on retaining street trees where possible using a combination of highway engineering solutions, enhanced monitoring and maintenance, and decisions on the removal and replacement of trees made on a case-by-case basis.

On the Tree City of the World recognition, Nathan Edwards, chair of Sheffield Street Tree Partnership, said: “We are thrilled that Sheffield has received this recent global recognition. It comes after months of hard work and resilience by our partnership members who have dedicated their time and effort to making this happen.