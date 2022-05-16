Sheffield named ‘tree city of the world’

It joins 18 other UK cities who were given the title, along with 137 across the planet.
Tree Cities of the World is an international programme recognising work to sustainably manage and maintain urban forests and trees.
Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management, said: “In recent years we have worked alongside our partnership members to improve and enhance the way our street trees in Sheffield are managed.
“Being recognised as a Tree City of the World is testament to the commitment of the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership and is a well-deserved accolade, which symbolises the positive progress made.
“By meeting the core standards required to achieve this recognition, we are ensuring a thorough and established management approach to enriching our street tree population and moreover, making sure that approach is rightfully celebrated.”
What is Sheffield’s street tree partnership?
The partnership was established following the controversial, and in some cases illegal, felling of thousands of street trees under Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead PFI contract with Amey.
It consists of representatives from the council, Amey, Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG), Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust.
The group published a strategy in 2021 which focuses on retaining street trees where possible using a combination of highway engineering solutions, enhanced monitoring and maintenance, and decisions on the removal and replacement of trees made on a case-by-case basis.
On the Tree City of the World recognition, Nathan Edwards, chair of Sheffield Street Tree Partnership, said: “We are thrilled that Sheffield has received this recent global recognition. It comes after months of hard work and resilience by our partnership members who have dedicated their time and effort to making this happen.
“Becoming a Tree City of the World means we can continue to build on the progress which has already been made in protecting and nurturing our street trees. Residents can be reassured that we have the right governance and resources in place to protect our urban forest now and for future generations.”