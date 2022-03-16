Sheffield MP who joined hunger strike ‘absolutely delighted’ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed
A Sheffield MP who joined Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband in a hunger strike is “absolutely delighted” she is returning home to her family today.
British-Iranian nationals Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are returning to the UK after years in Iranian prisons.
Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, joined Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband who lives with their daughter Gabriella in Hampstead, in his hunger strike last year to protest the imprisonment.
Reacting to the news of their release, Mr Blomfield said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Nazanin and her family that she’s finally on her way home. Having joined her husband Richard at his hunger strike last year, and on previous protests, I’ve seen first-hand his determination to make this day happen. He has never let Nazanin’s case be forgotten and kept up the pressure for action. Nazanin’s release is in large part due to his efforts and it’s wonderful that their family can now begin to rebuild their lives.
“We must now continue to press the Government to secure the release of the others who are wrongfully imprisoned in Iran.”
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, was held in Iran since 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, which she denied.
Mr Ashoori, retired civil engineer, was arrested in 2017 accused of spying, a claim he denied.
Morad Tahbaz, an environmental conservationist, was also released from prison but will not be returning to the UK, foreign secretary Liz Truss said. He was arrested in 2018 accused of espionage after using cameras to track endangered species.
The foreign secretary said ministers would keep working to secure his release.
A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of British-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.
Ms Truss confirmed that the UK had paid the £400 million owed and the payment had been “ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods.”
She said: “Last month I spoke twice to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian in a final push to bring negotiations to a successful conclusion. Our officials then held a last round of negotiations to sign off an agreement allowing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori to return to the UK, and Morad Tahbaz to be released on furlough to his house in Tehran.”