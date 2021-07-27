Sheffield MP vows to fight for more health services after Norfolk Park GP is saved

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, along with other Labour politicians has supported campaigners in their battle to save Norfolk Park Medical Centre over the past couple of months.

They claimed victory following a recent Sheffield Council meeting during which the Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group confirmed the centre will still merge with Dovercourt Surgery but services will remain open in the Norfolk Park building.

Now Ms Haigh said the fight will go on for improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners celebrate.

She said: “I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed and that the Sheffield NHS Clinical Commissioning Group have decided to reverse their decision and keep this much needed medical provision for the community. This is a win for the community and shows that ‘people power’ still exists.

“The underlying issues of GP shortages still remain, and we must not take this win for granted. A decade of under-investment by the government has cost the NHS dearly and has left it running on empty. It’s clear that the government needs to start valuing our GPs and NHS staff as much as our local communities do. If there is to be any good that comes from the coronavirus pandemic, then this must be it.

“I will be working with the surgery and Sheffield NHS to try to secure more services in the coming months. It’s important that as many services are provided in the community as possible and I’ll be working with the local NHS to bring more into Norfolk Park, such as mental health services.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, representative for Norfolk Park ward, added: “Saving the surgery has been a huge victory for residents and the whole community. Since opening its doors eight years ago, it’s supported thousands of people in some of the most modern facilities in the city. Closing it just didn’t make sense and would have been a disaster for our community.