Sheffield MP visits charity as it unveils its new HQ and exciting plans for the future

Miriam Cates MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, visited the new headquarters of the charity Paces, the leading specialist centre and school for people with cerebral palsy and motor disorders.

Ms Cates officially opened the new base for Paces Living Adult Services and the operational team at Smithy Wood in Chapeltown.

The 8,000 sq ft facility, which has been fully refurbished, began welcoming adults in March after moving from its former base at High Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miriam Cates MP met people at Paces Living Adult Services

It will allow three times as many adults to be supported with a better space offering conductive education sessions that improve the mobility of those who have complex brain injuries such as through a stroke, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s.

Ms Cates met with some of the adults supported by Paces, along with chief executive Spencer Pitfield and chairman of trustees Ann Menzies-Blythe.

They explained more about the plan to move Paces School – the special school for children aged three to 18 – to a new base at Thorncliffe Hall which will allow it to support more young people.

Ms Menzies-Blythe said: “Our Smithy Wood base is already allowing us to support more adults with cerebral palsy and complex brain injuries and we will be expanding what we can offer in the months ahead.

“It’s an exciting time for Paces School as well, to ensure we can provide our inspiring children, and the amazing teachers and staff who support them, with the best possible facilities and allow us to support more in the future.

“I am delighted that Miriam promised her support for our efforts, and look forward to working with her as we continue our development as one of the country’s leaders in using conductive education to nurture individuals and ensure they can reach their potential.”

Ms Cates added: “I was delighted to open the new Paces Living Adult Services centre and meet the team and their clients. The work they do is truly inspiring. Paces’ new school will support so many more children and young people across our region.”