Sheffield MP says work safety has ‘moved backwards’ with cost of living crisis

Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, backed demands to make occupational health and safety a fundamental right as part of a campaign launched by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) during International Workers Memorial Day on Thursday, April 28.

Mr Blomfield spoke to trade unionists who gathered to lay wreaths at the Sheffield Town Hall memorial tree in remembrance of those who died at work, and called for action.

He said: “As a steel city in a coal region, we know the risks of work. They are risks that lead to injury and death when employers don’t prioritise safety, which is why the theme of this year’s event is so important.

“It’s three years since the ILO, at its centenary conference, agreed the objective and in those three years an estimated eight million people worldwide have died in the workplace. The pandemic has brought it into focus with the risks facing so many front-line workers.”

At the rally he said it was almost 50 years since the Health and Safety at Work Act was introduced but problems had worsened.