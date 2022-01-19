Sheffield MP says Christian Wakeford's defection to Labour is welcome

Christian Wakeford's defection to Labour was a massive vote of confidence for the party.

Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley and Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, appeared on Politics Live today and supported the Bury South MP’s move to the Labour Party.

She said: “I think it is very welcome that he has come over to the Labour Party.

“I think what will have happened over the weekend is a lot of colleagues of the Tory party will have gone back to their constituents and heard a lot of anger and a complete and permanent loss of trust and respect not just in the Prime Minister but in the Tory party as a whole.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Wakeford defected from the Conservative Party to Labour ahead of PMQs today. (Photo by -/PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

"The problem for the Tory party and indeed for the country is the longer this goes on and the longer the Prime Minister refuses to resign, the longer they are out of control and unable to the issues that Christian’s and my constituents are really concerned about.

"It is a massive vote of confidence in the Labour Party as well as a huge signal that the Tory Party no longer represents the interests of (Christian’s) constituents.”