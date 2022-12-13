Sheffield MP Richard Caborn to be given Freedom of the City for sporting success

Former Labour MP and minister for sport Richard Caborn is due to be given the Freedom of the City – the highest honour that can be given by Sheffield.

Sheffield Council is due to officiate the honour in a special meeting on Wednesday, December 14.

In a statement the council said: “[The honour is] in recognition of his contribution to the advancement of sport in Sheffield, nationwide and internationally, and, in doing so, rendering eminent services to the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Caborn represented Sheffield Central in Parliament for 27 years and for five years before that he was a member of European Parliament.

The Olympic Legacy Park is opened on the site of the old Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield by former sports minister Richard Caborn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has lived in Sheffield all of his life and left school at age 15 to start work in Forgemasters steelworks as an apprentice engineer before moving into politics.

In his last speech in the House of Commons he said: “I will continue to work for the betterment of British manufacturing, and particularly engineering, in which I believe very strongly, having had a father and a grandfather who were in the engineering industry-indeed, it runs through our DNA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Caborn has remained active in the city since, in roles including chair of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and adviser to the leader of Sheffield Council.

He previously said: “I’m still very active in the city today. That’s largely because of my belief in the people, the distinct economy of strong manufacturing and good public institutions, such as the two universities and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, plus access to some of the most beautiful countryside in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Sheffield honours

Sheffield Council is overhauling the way it celebrates local people who make significant contributions to the city as well as setting up awards for its own staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a period where few new honours were given out due to the cost and a lack of clarity around how the system works.

An overhaul is needed because there is a lack of diversity in those honoured and the lists do not reflect the make-up of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current types of honour also do not relate to each other in a logical way, officers said.

James Henderson, director of policy performance and communications at the council, and Jason Dietsch, head of democratic services, co-authored a report outlining the changes proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The range of awards are designed to recognise the outstanding work that people do in their communities.

“We also want the process of nominating people for an award to be fair and inclusive, so there’s an opportunity to shine a light on the incredible efforts and talents of people in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The different awards may also help to promote the achievements of people in our city and put a positive spotlight on Sheffield as a great place to live, work, study and to explore as a visitor.”

There are currently three main ways Sheffield heroes are recognised: Civic Awards, Sheffield Legends and the Freedom of the City.

Advertisement Hide Ad