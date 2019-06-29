Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara to perform at Tramlines Festival
Amid controversies surrounding his position in the office, beleaguered MP Jared O’Mara has announced that he would be performing in the upcoming Tramlines Festival.
In a tweet posted on his account @jaredomaramp on Saturday, the Sheffield Hallam Independent MP, however, chose to be vague on the details.
He said: “Can FINALLY announce I am doing a secret @tramlines fringe DJ set but cannot say which day, time or venue.
“May or may not be handing out @WHSmith book vouchers to all in attendance. First person to guess right might get TWO book vouchers.”
In a recent interview with The Star, the 38-year-old former Labour politician has pledged to represent his constituents with fresh verve and vigour from a new office and with a fresh team behind him.
This came following numerous calls for him to resign over a string of controversies, the latest with him closing his constituency office for a month in April.
There were also reports that all his staff were either sacked or walked out, and he stopped holding surgeries or responding to correspondence.
And his announcement to be part of the Sheffield’s biggest music festival was not well received by some of his followers, as they questioned his role as an MP.
A user, Chris Davies said: “Most of your posts are not about being an MP. You’ve sacked your staff and your constituency office has been closed for several weeks.
“You are rarely in Parliament, and left the party that got you elected (so you wouldn’t have to be accountable).”
But Mr O’Hara assured him that with the new team behind him and a new operational office, it is business as usual for him.
“New team, new office. All up and running. And I quit the Labour party for other reasons. I’m going to vote on Tuesday. If you are a constituent, you are welcome to book a meeting with me to discuss any concerns you have.”