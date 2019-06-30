Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara claims Tramlines fringe DJ set announcement was a joke, following online backlash
Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara has claimed he was joking about plans for a secret Tramlines fringe DJ set, following an online backlash.
A tweet from the independent MP for Sheffield Hallam’s official Twitter account declared yesterday: “Can FINALLY announce I am doing a secret Tramlines fringe DJ set but cannot say which day, time or venue.
“May or may not be handing out @WHSmith book vouchers to all in attendance. First person to guess right might get TWO book vouchers.”
The announcement prompted numerous angry responses from people suggesting, given his controversial record, that he should concentrate more on representing his constituents and less on his musical ambitions.
Following responses to several of his detractors, defending his record and giving no indication he had been joking, Mr O’Mara tweeted this afternoon to say it should have been clear all along that he had not been serious.
“I thought it might have been obvious this was a joke (book vouchers from WHSmith and Spongebob GIF),” tweeted the former West Street Live DJ.
“I am NOT doing a DJ set, though the positive response response I’ve received is quite flattering. I WILL be voting on Tuesday for all wondering – Juice.”
He also appeared to distance himself from his Twitter account, claiming it is run by his communications team and that any tweets he writes personally are signed with his name or initials, despite most tweets being written in the first person.
The tweet declaring the announcement to be a joke was signed off ‘Juice’ – his nickname on Twitter – but none of his subsequent tweets included his name or initials.
The joke appeared to have been lost on some followers, with one declaring it ‘about as funny as your effort at being an MP so far’.