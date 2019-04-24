Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara ‘sacks all of his staff and locks them out of his office’

Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara has shut down his constituency office for a month after he sacked all of his staff and is believed to have locked them out of the building.

The Sheffield Hallam MP currently has no-one working for him either in his constituency or in Westminster and has thanked people in advance for their ‘patience’ as he scrambles to hire a brand new team.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara

He said he will unable to hold constituency surgeries or respond to phone calls or correspondence for around four weeks and The Star understands he barred them from accessing his Crosspool office.

READ MORE: Sheffield United fans ‘can't wait’ for Ipswich Town game as Blades look to take huge step towards the Premier League

In a statement, he said: “There will be a temporary pause lasting several weeks before myself and my new team can recommence casework and correspondence and I would like to thank my constituents in advance for their patience during this transitional period.”

Mr O’Mara also revealed that he will be moving to a new office.

He added: “I will soon be starting the search for new office premises suitable for accommodating an increased workforce and with improved public transport access and disability access so that my constituents who do not drive can visit me for appointments with greater ease and comfort…

“As soon as the paperwork process is completed and my new team all start their new roles we will be swiftly completing the change of office and I am looking forward to letting everybody know the address and location of our new base as soon as we're all moved in.

“Keep an eye out for further developments and news. I am certainly looking forward to the future.”

READ MORE: Sheffield city centre business pocket cash boost as World Snooker Championship returns

Mr O’Mara was elected as the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam in 2017, before quitting the party in 2018 after being suspended over historic mysoginistic and homophobic comments made online.

The defiant MP stated that he will not resign despite mounting pressure after he failed to vote in key Brexit amendments and labelled his critics as ‘football hooligans who smell of processed meats' last month.

Constituents rallied to call for the MP to ‘do the decent thing’ and resign and claimed he was not representing them properly in the House of Commons.

Mr O’Mara, who has autism and cerebral palsy, said he didn't vote in any of the eight different options for the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on Wednesday, March 27 as he slipped in the shower.

READ MORE: ‘I will not be resigning’ – pressure mounts on Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara to stand down

He did, though, vote on prime minister Theresa May’s attempt to get her Brexit deal through on March 29 and other motions last Monday and Wednesday.

And despite mounting frustration among his constituents, Mr O’Mara said: “I will not be resigning and I am managing my anxiety disorder.”