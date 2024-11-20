Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed has joined two dozen parliamentarians in sending a letter to property management company FirstPort following concerns over reportedly unexplained service charge hikes

Ms Mohamed joined MPs from across the UK in co-signing a letter addressed to Firstport managing director Martin King, asking him to “come to parliament” to meet with representatives and “explain” his company’s conduct.

On X, the Sheffield Central MP wrote: “Service charges mean many leaseholders in Sheffield Central are living in unaffordable homes. The services provided are often completely inadequate and charges are opaque. I co-signed a letter to FirstPort to demanding action on service charges abuse.”

Firstport manages a number of development in Sheffield, including Hallam Towers in S10 and Fitzwilliam Court in S11.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We welcome the opportunity to meet with MPs to discuss the many changes and challenges in our industry, and how FirstPort is working to meet the needs and expectations of our residents against a backdrop of rapidly evolving regulation and economic change.

“As the largest property management company in the UK, serving over one million customers in more than 6,000 developments, we take our responsibilities to customers very seriously, and we work hard to meet their needs and expectations. We look forward to meeting with the MPs, to listen to and address the issues raised.”

New Sheffield Central Labour MP Abtisam Mohamed is congratulated by her supporters at the general election (July 4, 2024). Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The letter raises “grave concerns” held by MPs about the levels of management fees Firstport are charging residents and the standards of service they deliver as a result.

It says residents have reported “service charges have risen very significantly with little or no explanation” and there has been a “lack of transparency” around the rises.

The letter finished: “We are deeply concerned by what we have heard. We would like you to come to Parliament and meet with us to explain your company’s conduct and what you intend to do to address the consistent complaints we receive about you from our constituents.”

Abtisam Mohamed, a former Sheffield city councillor, became Sheffield Central MP at the General Election in July 2024. She took over the mantle of Paul Blomfield, who had served as the representative for the area since 2010.