Sheffield MP calls for greater powers to evict rowdy tenants in social housing

MP Clive Betts said social landlords, such as the council, should be given greater powers to evict anti-social tenants.

The South East Sheffield politician said his constituents battled with neighbours being noisy at all hours of the night, dealing drugs, shouting foul language and fly-tipping.

“I have seen first-hand through my constituents the effects of living next to or near anti-social behaviour (ASB),” he said.

“In the more extreme cases it results in sustained harassment and abuse and the deep anxiety that they are not safe in their own home. This should never happen. Your home is the one place you should feel safe and secure.”

He said some cases took months and even years to be resolved due to the current system of dealing with complaints.

Recently it was announced that the government’s Renters Reform Bill will allow private landlords to evict tenants who disrupt neighbours within two weeks – cutting the current time in half – but it is yet to give the same powers to social landlords.

He said: “The Government needs to make sure that it is giving the same provision to social landlords as it is to private landlords so these tenants can be dealt with speedily. This can be avoided if social landlords have the ability to have ASB evictions prioritised.”

The Sheffield MP raised the issue in the House of Commons this week during a debate on housing.

Rachel Maclean, minister of state for housing, said Mr Betts made a “very good point” and that she was committed to discussing the issue with her officials.

Speaking after, Mr Betts said: “I am glad to hear that the Government seems to have responded positively to my intervention requesting social landlords are also included in these provisions, but the proof will be in the final legislation. I hope they recognise that tenants of social landlords suffering ASB need to be treated fairly alongside neighbours of private tenants.”

Probation periods for council tenants

Last year, the council said it was considering probation periods of up to a year for its tenants so it can kick out anyone being anti-social without having to wait for court.