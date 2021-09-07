Sheffield MP calls for controversial voter ID plan to be scrapped

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, criticised proposals to bring in mandatory voter identification ahead of a debate on the issue in Parliament today.

If enacted, voters would be required to show ID such as passports and driving licences at polling stations for UK parliamentary elections, local elections in England and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales.

The policy was formally announced by the Government in the recent Queen’s speech but has been planned for years despite warnings that it could block millions of people from voting.

Olivia Blake MP.

Ms Blake said: “The introduction of voter ID, which is set to cost millions of pounds at every election, is a terrifying policy and a total waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Voting is safe and secure in Britain. You’re more likely to win the national lottery than be impersonated at an election. Ministers should be promoting confidence in our elections instead of spreading baseless scare stories which threaten our democracy.

“Millions of people lack photo ID in this country, including people in Sheffield – in particular the elderly, low income and Black, Asian and ethnic minority voters. The Conservatives are reversing decades of democratic progress and urgently need to rethink this discriminatory and dangerous policy which will lock people out from having their say.”

The Government believes asking voters to prove their identities will safeguard against potential voter fraud in polling stations but critics say this is rare and the policy amounts to voter suppression.

Labour estimated it will cost £40 million in extra Government spending over a decade, based on Government estimates and responses to Freedom of Information requests about money already spent on pilot schemes held in 2018 and 2019.

The Government said the pilots were a success and there was “no indication that any consistent demographic was adversely affected”.