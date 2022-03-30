Sheffield MP calls for answers about new housing estate being built on top of coal

A Sheffield MP is concerned that new houses are being built on a site with coal underneath.

Clive Betts fears there will be future problems with a new estate of 74 homes which is under construction at Owlthorpe Fields near Crystal Peaks.

The Sheffield South East MP was contacted by concerned residents and has raised the issue with Sheffield Council, the Coal Authority, developer Avant Homes and the NHBC which assesses new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Betts said: “Even from outside the fence, you can see coal is there and it’s not surprising given the area had coal all over the place. Until the 1970s there was an opencast mine just over the hill.

“It does appear from an external inspection that the foundations have been built on or just above the coal measures.

“I have written to the NHBC asking whether this was inspected and signed off. The advice I have been given is that temporary measures can be put in place but building on coal is more than a temporary measure

“I want to know if the NHBC is happy for foundations to be built on coal? It’s an important question if things do go wrong in the future.”

Full inspections of the site

The NHBC said where issues are identified, it will pass these onto the builder and record it.

A spokesman said: “Conditions have been put in place by NHBC and remain outstanding until Avant Homes can demonstrate that compliance has been achieved with the applicable standards and regulations.

“NHBC remains in regular communication with the builder and will continue to do so throughout construction.

“No plots on the development will be finaled for the purposes of building control where the builder cannot demonstrate compliance with the applicable standards and regulations.”

Avant Homes says ground conditions at the development were fully investigated prior to work commencing.

A spokesman said: “We prepared a site report based on those investigations which has been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

“We have followed due process for the approval of all works at the site. Key stages of construction, including development foundations, are fully inspected and approved by the NHBC and building control.”

‘High Risk Area’

The Coal Authority was consulted on the original application in 2019 and did not object.

At the time it said: “The site falls within the defined Development High Risk Area; within the site and surrounding area there are coal mining features and hazards which need to be considered.

“Records indicate the site is likely to have been subject to historic unrecorded coal mine workings at shallow depth associated with a thick coal outcrop. The site is underlain by two seams of coal.”

The Coal Authority said it was satisfied with a coal mining risk assessment and it demonstrated the site is, or can be made, safe and stable for development.

It said more detailed considerations of ground conditions and foundation designs may be needed as part of any building regulations.

This month, the Coal Authority said following discussions with Avant Homes it was now in receipt of an incidental coal application, to regularise the removal of existing or future coal.