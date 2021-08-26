Sheffield MP backs food delivery drivers to secure workers’ rights

Delivery drivers from Just Eat and Deliveroo in Sheffield are asking for workers’ rights, such as those secured by Uber drivers earlier this year, including job security, better pay, other employment rights and support to transition to the use of electric vehicles.

Many delivery drivers are being told to move their terms and conditions from their current delivery contractor Stuart to Scoober by January 2022, which could possibly result in hundreds of job losses across the city.

Analysis by the Labour Party shows that millions of workers across a range of industries are without access to rights and protections at work, so Louise Haigh and the Labour Party are calling for the creation of a single status of workers for all with full employment rights and protections from day one.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley pictured with food delivery drivers and IWGB members.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley said: “It is appalling how Just Eat and Deliveroo delivery drivers are being treated. Many have had their accounts deactivated without notice, effectively terminating their employment overnight, and often, they are paid less than minimum wage.

“There has been some positive step in providing workers with rights, and some are now receiving some measure of sick pay and holiday pay, but this is not universal for all employees.

“I’ll always fight for the rights of workers and do what I can to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect at work.”

Alex Marshall, Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain president and former courier said: “Food delivery couriers in Sheffield have provided a vital service throughout the pandemic, and while they have been applauded by the public, the companies they work for have been conspiring to drive down their pay and further deteriorate working conditions.