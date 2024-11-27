A Sheffield MP has publically announced she will vote against assisted dying when the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill comes before Parliament.

Abtisam Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, announced her position in a lengthy statement on social media.

She wrote: “As your MP, I have sought to keep an open mind on this issue. I have attended numerous workshops hearing from experts on both sides. Moreover, I decided to consult the view of my constituents as I wanted to hear your opinions on the Bill.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed has said she will vote against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at future readings.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to respond and for sharing your thoughts. I have read all the responses and there are valid ethical and moral views on both sides.

“Finally, I consulted with my family, some of whom are not well and whose health will likely get worse. My long and emotional discussions with them have led me to my final decision.

“Whilst I won’t be in Parliament on Friday due to constituency work in Sheffield, I have decided that I will not support the Bill and will vote against it at future readings if it is passed on Friday at second reading.

“Whilst I recognise any initial change in the law would apply only to terminally ill people, I worry that our families and society would be forever changed by it. I am concerned that some of the most vulnerable in society, low-income or disabled people would feel like a burden to others, and it would encourage them to give up, a consideration I could never accept for my own family members who would fall in the vulnerable category.

“I appreciate that some constituents will disagree with my decision, as is their right. However, I must vote with my conscience, and I hope that constituents will respect my decision. I hope the debate will be conducted with respect and that it will focus on delivering the best outcomes for patients.”

Ms Mohamed joins Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss to announce she is voting against the Bill. Within the last 24 hours, Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts announced he would in support of the legislation.

The Bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, would allow adults aged 18 or over who have mental capacity, are terminally ill and in the final six months of their life, to request assistance from a doctor to end their life.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater in her office in the Houses of Parliament, London; she is behind the private member's Bill, The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ms Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley - formely Batley and Spen - said the Bill would have the strictest safeguards of any similar legislation anywhere in the world.

Any terminally ill adult who meets the requirements would need approval from two doctors and a High Court judge, the Bill says.

Ms Leadbeater has said she wants people who are in immense pain to be offered the choice to end their lives and the legislation includes a provision to make coercion a criminal offence.

Abtisam Mohamed’s decision comes after her predecessor in Sheffield Central, Paul Blomfield, became a vocal advocate for assisted dying.

Mr Blomfield’s father, Harry, took his own life in 2014, aged 87, after being diagnosed with an inoperable lung cancer.

In a moving interview with Sky News in 2022, Mr Blomfield told Sophy Ridge of the moment he received a phone call informing him his father had taken his own life, adding the current laws robbed them of more time together.

Paul Blomfield appeared on Sky New's with Sophy Ridge to discuss the death of his father. His father, Harry, took his own life after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer. Photo taken from Sky News interview.

Tearfully, he said: "He could have talked to us. We could have planned together. He would probably have lived longer.

"I think he took the decision to go prematurely because he wanted to act while he still could."

After stepping down as an MP at the 2024 General Election, Mr Blomfield was appointed the chair of Dignity in Dying - an organisation campaigning for change in the law to allow assisted dying for “terminally ill, mentally competent adults”.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will go before Parliament on Friday, November 29, 2024, as a free vote - meaning MPs can choose themselves which way to vote.